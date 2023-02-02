The town of Halfway, and the Pine Valley in which it sits, are among the more beautiful places in Baker County.
The natural setting is the stuff of calendars and coffee table books.
A verdant valley with hayfields and historic homes and grazing cattle, set against the stunning backdrop of the southern Wallowa Mountains, topped by Cornucopia Mountain.
The town itself, with a population of about 350, feels bigger than its modest population implies. Halfway has amenities that some Oregon cities, despite having more residents, lack, including a grocery store, lodging, restaurants, and a fine weekly newspaper, the Hells Canyon Journal.
As is typical with small, relatively remote places — Halfway is about 53 miles east of Baker City, on the highway to Hells Canyon — the schools play a vital role in the community. The Pine Eagle School District serves not only Pine Valley but also Richland, 12 miles west, and Pine Creek and Oxbow to the east.
Halfway is famous for its actual name — there are multiple theories about which two places it’s halfway between — and for the name it temporarily adopted a couple decades ago, Half.com, as a promotion for a former online sales outlet. Traditional annual events such as the Baker County Fair and Panhandle Rodeo and the crab feed bring visitors to Halfway.
And Halfway is famous — or, perhaps, infamous, depending on how much shoveling you’ve done recently — for the copious quantities of snow that accumulate most winters.
This was a terrible week for people in Halfway and the surrounding area.
On Monday evening, Jan. 30, Gideon Wells Brown, 4, was hit and killed by a bus while walking with his mother, Rachel Brown, and his brother, Basch Brown, who’s 3.
Rachel and Basch survived and are recovering.
Early that same day, another Halfway resident, Amber Hahn Hampton, 30, was killed when the car she was driving crashed into a rock outcropping along Highway 86 about four miles east of Halfway.
Two tragedies affecting the same small town, in little more than half a day, is a statistical anomaly that seems particularly awful due to its sheer improbability.
“The community is just reeling,” said Steve Backstrom, longtime publisher and owner of the Hells Canyon Journal, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
But even as residents grieved, they were striving to help each other deal with an inexplicable situation.
A memorial was erected almost immediately near the church where Gideon died.
Residents set up a donation account at US Bank, and offerings of meals and prayers were widespread.
Nor was the effort limited to Halfway.
New Directions Northwest in Baker City made counselors available for the first responders whose jobs brought them to the scenes of the tragedies, for students and for residents, most of whom were personally affected in some way by the deaths.
“The community tends to rally together,” Backstrom said.
The people of Halfway and Pine Valley did that. And undoubtedly they will continue to do so as they recover, individually and collectively, from a day that brought the worst sort of news to their community.
And brought out the best in the people for whom it is home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.