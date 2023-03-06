The theory that the COVID-19 pandemic started in a lab in Wuhan, China, rather than in nature has always been plausible.

You needn’t be a harebrained conspiracy theorist to be somewhat skeptical of anyone who insists it’s pure coincidence that the virus was first confirmed in the same city where scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were working with viruses in the same family as the one responsible for the pandemic.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.