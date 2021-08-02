The delta variant has temporarily interrupted what had been a relatively tranquil period in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The variant is more contagious than other strains, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And in the very rare instances when a vaccinated person is infected with the delta variant, that person is much more likely to be infectious.
These troubling properties of the variant are reflected in recent trends, both nationally, in Oregon and locally.
Baker County, which reported 15 new cases for the first half of July, had 55 in just four days — July 26 (3), July 27 (19), July 28 (11) and July 29 (22) — and 80 for the eight-day period ending Aug. 1.
Beyond the numbers, Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said some of the county residents who were infected have become very ill, with some needing treatment in a hospital.
In response to the delta variant, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday, July 29 announced that all students and staff in schools, whether they’re vaccinated or not, will have to wear face masks when classes start this fall.
The governor should have taken a more measured approach to the situation rather than imposing another mandate that served only to widen the already yawning divide in society over all aspects of the pandemic, and in particular the issue of masks.
Classes don’t start for a month, after all.
And it’s not as if parents need a lot of advance notice about whether students will need to wear masks. They wore them for the whole of last year, after all, and they’re readily available.
Brown should have said that she will be monitoring the situation — as of course she will — and that she might require masks in schools depending on how the current delta-driven surge plays out in August.
Although the delta variant’s effects are problematic, the governor ought to recognize that the situation in Oregon is quite different — and in a good way — than it was, say, six months ago, and that these differences mitigate to some extent the risks posed by the delta variant.
Most notably, more than 2.3 million Oregonians are vaccinated.
While it’s true that vaccination rates are lower among students — those 12 and younger aren’t even eligible yet — that age group is also substantially less likely to be infected or to have severe symptoms.
Ultimately, it’s vastly more important that Baker students will be attending in-person classes on a full, regular schedule starting Aug. 30, than whether they have to don face masks before they walk through the doors.
But Brown overreacted by making that decision more than a month in advance. There is no excuse for failing to acknowledge how rapidly conditions have changed during the pandemic, or for acting as though the vaccination campaign that has been going on for more than half a year has yielded little in the way of benefits.
Brown did both.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
