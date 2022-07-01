Thank you for rattling my cage, Richard Fox, you can now stop with the “my god is the answer” nonsense, your “read exodus 20,” your “god’s laws,” your convoluted “ten commandments/Constitution” insane comparison and your pursuant personal beliefs because they make no sense and mean absolutely nothing to me or anyone. Why is it so hard for some people to keep their, and “only” their god, out of other people’s faces? What our country needs saving from is crazy fanatical Christian zealots. Only thing worse than someone shoveling their religious gobbledegook in other’s faces is possibly insurance companies or robocalls. I will now retreat to my cage, Mr. Fox, with complete confidence that you will soon be going door to door with little pamphlets
This brings me to Mr. Dick Culley who has, to this very day, failed to realize that no one is going to take his gun, no one has ever taken his gun and no one will, probably, ever take his gun. Nothing more than the classic go to rhetoric of the radical right. Typically containing conspiracies about the deep state and how they want your automatic weapon so they can have total control! Yes sir this is the year! Give it up please! I love the talk of the sanctity of our Constitution as the beloved Retrumplican party destroys that very document piece by piece. It is very easy to see who’s wreaking havoc on our democracy, rights and freedoms. ... get your head out of the sand, away from the Fox “entertainment” channel and embrace some truth and facts.
In other news, anyone avoiding or ignoring the January 6th Committee hearings and its importance to the protection of our democracy is either politically embarrassed, embraces totalitarianism or is completely blinded by hate and misconceptions. And oh yes. ... you have the right to move to Idaho. ... please.
Mike Meyer
Baker City
