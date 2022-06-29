With its poorly reasoned ruling in Dobbs, the radical majority of the Supreme Court stripped away the constitutional rights and choices of at least half of US citizens to manage their own health care.
The decision overturning Roe vs Wade shows a shocking disrespect for women, families, and legal precedent. It allows state government to make women’s health care choices, not the woman in consultation with her doctor, family, and, if desired, her spiritual advisor. It harms women and families in 26 states who have banned or extremely limited choice, even in cases of rape and incest in some states. It has a disproportionate impact on poor women who can’t afford to travel.
Alito’s “originalist” reasoning was made up to achieve his ideological ends, based on norms in 1789. In 1789 women were essentially the “property” of men, had no right to vote, and states could approve of humans being enslaved.
How can we channel our grief and anger in a positive way?
Right now: Boycott businesses in states that have denied or severely limit women’s’ rights to choose an abortion and related procedures. I will no longer vacation or shop in Idaho, Texas, Florida, and states who deny women constitutional rights.
History shows boycotts work. Boycotting companies and events was key to overcoming apartheid in South Africa in the 1990s.
Elect federal and state representatives to codify Roe to restore women’s privacy rights to manage their own bodies and healthcare.
Support an impeachment inquiry into the three illegitimate justices who lied under oath in their Senate confirmation hearings. They said that Roe vs Wade was settled precedent and law. They joined the radical majority to kill this “settled precedent” and violated their promise under oath.
Vote for and contribute to candidates and organizations that expressly support a woman’s and families’ right to choose.
Mary Tomlinson
Baker City
