February is a month of celebration and recognition in the United States. Traditionally, the nation recognizes the birth of its two most revered presidents, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. And, with Presidents Day, it honors all who have held that office.
In addition, since the country’s bicentennial year (1976), it has recognized the contributions and sacrifices of a whole race of people with the designation of February as Black History Month.
Here in Oregon, the month also includes a special celebration of the state’s admission into the Union as its 33rd state on February 14, 1859.
While the recognition of all of these historical elements in February may seem solely coincidental, there is actually a thread uniting them, and that thread is part of Black history.
George Washington was, of course, the general who led the fight for freedom from British tyranny during the Revolutionary War. After the Constitution was adopted, he became not only the first president, but also the first president (of 12) to own slaves.
Lincoln is honored as the President who “freed the slaves,” with his Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Although there were immediate results for some, legal bondage didn’t officially end (with some exceptions) until the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment in December of 1865, after Lincoln had been assassinated. The Amendment states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crimes where the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
Now we get to Oregon, which was admitted as a “free state” in 1859, two years before the beginning of the Civil War. Slavery had been outlawed by the Oregon provisional government 16 years earlier, and voters in the territory strongly rejected a pro-slavery proposal in 1857, putting the prohibition of slavery into their new state’s constitution.
But there is an important historical wrinkle in that decision. Before statehood, the provisional government also approved an “exclusion rule” in 1844, prohibiting Black people, either free or enslaved, from entering or residing in Oregon.
The details of exclusion were modified during Oregon’s territory status, with one version stipulating that an offender be publicly whipped.
A later rule changed the penalty to forced public labor. While enforcement of the rule was rare, both the prohibition of slavery and the exclusion of Blacks remained when the state constitution was enacted, making Oregon the only state to officially exclude African Americans. Another provision banned them from owning property or making contracts in the state.
After Oregon voted to ratify the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1866, it rescinded the decision in 1868.
However, the amendment was ratified by enough other states to make it part of the Constitution. It prevents states from making any law which would reduce the rights of citizens of the United States (including African Americans) without due process of law.
The amendment rendered Oregon’s exclusion clause moot, although it remained in the state constitution for another 60 years.
In 1870, the Fifteenth Amendment was also ratified without Oregon’s approval.
It guaranteed the right to vote for all citizens without regard to “race, color or previous condition of servitude.”
Since the arrival of the first slave ship, the White Lion, in Jamestown Colony in 1619, Black history has been part of American history. And, even before Oregon was established as a territory in 1848, the presence, and the official exclusion, of people of African descent played a role in Oregon’s history.
History is fine. But I think most Oregonians are far more interested in living in the present. Shouldn't a prestigious retired middle school teacher know this?
