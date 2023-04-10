The Baker girls basketball program would like to thank everyone who came out to
support us through our
championship season including BHS administration, training staff, BHS cheerleaders and
pep band, students and fans.
Also thanks to an awesome parent (and grandparent) group, and local businesses who donated to an amazing season including RD Mac
and Baker County Tournaments.
Special thanks to Nate Moore, Casey Vanderwiele, Andi Jaca, all the first responders, and community members that showed up to give the team a great send-off and welcome home for the state tournament.
Great memories were made thanks to all!
Jason Ramos
Head coach
Am still recovering from a week-long five-part exposé on the “Move Oregon’s Borders/Greater Idaho Movement” — you know, the ridiculous pipe dream that won’t go away. I was completely blindsided. You would have thought that I had been watching the Fox entertainment channel but, alas, this was my go to channel for real news.
I am guessing that other Eastern Oregonians also watched “The Story” on NBC’s Portland affiliate, thrilled someone actually paid attention to their misplaced gobbledygook. That a respected news organization took the time, money and resources to showcase such a silly notion speaks volumes on how fixated on complete nonsense our world has become!
What I found interesting was that I never learned, not from any of the disgruntled, hopefully future Idahoans that were interviewed, exactly what is the problem?
Lots of ambiguous rhetoric about how Portland Democrats and liberals are somehow destroying their way of life but no real concrete examples, nothing specific?
They can still have a gun, they can choose not to get an abortion, they may attend any church they wish, no one has taken their job, they can hate wolves, it is totally up to them if they want to drink alcohol or do drugs, free speech is a given. They have the right to form local governments, school boards, elect sheriffs. I have yet to see an uncontrollable crime wave or invasion of the homeless.
If they play their cards right they might even get some books banned that they don’t like. They “chose” to live in a state where the majority of the citizens decide the State laws, Hmm. ... “majority of the people decide the laws”. ... is that weird?
This whole, destined for failure debacle reminds me of those that move in next to an airport and then want the airport shut down because it annoys them.
They have now decided that living here was a mistake? Is this reason to move borders? Methinks the true reason for the perpetuation of this bunk is that other Oregonians just don’t think like them. This is truly sad, they will find the same problem anywhere, be it Idaho, Canada or Timbuktu. That Idaho will fix all of their perceived, unidentified grievances is a long shot gamble, but for the time being I am sure Idaho will welcome them with open arms (it is much closer than Texas or Florida) safe travels my friends. ...
“Moscow Mike” Meyer
Baker City
