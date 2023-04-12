This is in response to a column by John Crisp in the April 6, 2023, issue of the Baker City Herald. Reading your op-ed in the local paper I found it interesting to see a gaslighting piece on President Trump, but on the other hand it is not surprising coming from an obviously left-leaning liberal, such as yourself.

President Trump has been vilified from the day he came down the escalator at Trump tower. For years he had been asked by Oprah and other ilks if he had aspirations for running for president. Therefore his decision to run certainly was not a surprise. Fast forward to 2015-16 whence most media considered his prowess for the position was a joke, but he won the nomination and presidency. Chagrin. ...! Time for the long knives to come out, let the vilifying began.

