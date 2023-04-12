This is in response to a column by John Crisp in the April 6, 2023, issue of the Baker City Herald. Reading your op-ed in the local paper I found it interesting to see a gaslighting piece on President Trump, but on the other hand it is not surprising coming from an obviously left-leaning liberal, such as yourself.
President Trump has been vilified from the day he came down the escalator at Trump tower. For years he had been asked by Oprah and other ilks if he had aspirations for running for president. Therefore his decision to run certainly was not a surprise. Fast forward to 2015-16 whence most media considered his prowess for the position was a joke, but he won the nomination and presidency. Chagrin. ...! Time for the long knives to come out, let the vilifying began.
First and foremost, probably the most disreputable person around, Hillary, conjured up and paid for a Russian hoax story which cost the taxpayers millions of dollars with the Mueller investigation. Then it was hoax impeachment No. 1 and No. 2, all the while he was doing great things for America, lowering taxes, keeping us out of war, high employment everything plebes can relish. But alas he had to be stopped from his successes, so a totally compromised election had to be put in place which was successfully accomplished. Then it was the J6 debacle conjured up by an equally disreputable Nancy Pelosi, who was actually the party responsible for the (non) insurrection by refusing Trump’s offer of National Guard.
The vilified President Trump who happens to be a real patriotic American, decides to run again, so let’s get some more long knives out. This time we’ll go after hush money payments (legal by the way), election misconduct in Georgia, some floozy from 27 years ago who claims she was raped, and of course throw in a special counsel investigation from the USAG Garland, that’ll take care of our nemesis. So starting with Bragg he drags out the most unorthodox, frivolous illegal hush money case in American history! Bingo, we have Trump by the short hairs. The media and your ilk are ecstatic, hence your op-ed.
Back in 2008 we elected the crème d’ la crème to office, Barack Hussein Obama and his platform of “fundamentally changing America.” For eight years he massaged our core values, increasing government intervention in our lives. He stoked fires of racism as well as making lawlessness acceptable. Enter Joe Biden, who for decades has utilized the Potemkin village of D.C. for his watering hole. For two years now, Joe Biden has been obliterating our way of life. For starters some areas being sabotaged by the Biden White House: the economy; immigration and border integrity; the justice system and the rule of law; as well as America’s leadership position in world affairs. China (who has paid the Bidens handsomely) is salivating at the debacle surrounding Biden’s un-foreign policy. Xi has his sights set on literally placing the US on the back burner of worldly influence, from position No. 1. How about Biden’s blunder in Afghanistan? Oooops I remember now, it was Trump’s fault. That should be worth another investigation, right? Mr. Crisp, I would like to be apprised of one good deed Joe has done for the American people.
There are a plethora of bricks which Biden is tearing down to dismantle this house called America; far too many to include in this synopsis. But there is one which stands out, one which may overcome this corrupt individual and that would be the Hunter laptop. The politicized Biden DOJ/FBI have been stashing this bunch of detrimental information of shady activities for years now. But maybe, just maybe there will be some divine intervention and this corruptible mess will have the light of day shined on it?
P.S. I’ll also say President Trump has the most “firsts” of any president in history and he has been able to fend off the Sword of Damocles which you naysayers love to wield.
Chuck Monpas
Haines
(0) comments
