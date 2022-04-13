Hello Baker City community. We would like to thank a special couple, who surprised us completely by paying our total dinner bill on Feb. 24 at the Latitude 45 Grill! We don’t know who they are (our waitress was sworn to secrecy), although we suspect it was a sweet couple across the restaurant from us. They witnessed us asking the waitress to take a picture of us for our 40th anniversary celebration.
This single act was tremendously generous, unexpected, and indicative of the people in Baker City we’ve found. Two separate years we have driven to Baker City from the Tri Cities for an anniversary mini ski vacation. Both the town and Anthony Lakes Ski Area have filled our hearts with warm and welcoming experiences. Besides the beauty there, the shop owners, hotel and restaurant staff, ski area staff, and residents have all given us a “home away from home” feeling, which is rare! And certainly gives us good reason to return again and again.
We thank you all, and especially the one couple whose gift was beyond generous (and already paid forward on numerous occasions)! We hope their anniversary is as joyful as ours turned out to be!
Warmest thanks,
Lindsay and John Dale
Richland, Washington
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.