I’d like to share my excitement about gubernatorial candidate, Kerry McQuisten, who offers the most forthright way for us to reclaim our state.
Kerry has put herself on the line with unprecedented transparency in her social media accounts, prolific commentary/posting on the issues, and tireless efforts to repeatedly visit every county in Oregon. She has rejected advice to be “packaged for public consumption,” and does all of her own correspondence work!
She hasn’t promised the moon, dished out emotional appeals, or become sidetracked by campaign fever. She is simply, and very seriously, ready to work for us.
Kerry’s solid foundation is her unshakeable faith in the God-given rights that are already ours. She has a deep desire to provide Oregonians the freedom to utilize those rights in a lawful manner, allowing us to take responsibility for our own lives. She will use her background and knowledge to clear the path as we move forward to fight against the chaos that has crept into our communities and beautiful state.
If you take the time to ask Kerry about any current legislative happenings, she will know them by name and particulars. She is well-versed in the issues facing Oregonians, and regards none of them as insurmountable. She will approach a necessary course-change one step at a time, as she has done with her grassroots campaign.
Kerry cares about everything we do; small business, excellence in education, agricultural/environmental balance, healthy employment, and honor for personal freedoms. Combined with her experience in larger communities, and her practical understanding of governmental law, it’s a win.
If you’re tired of empty promises, tired of politics, and ready to “be the change,” join me in voting for Kerry McQuisten for Oregon’s next governor.
Whitney Black
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.