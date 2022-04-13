We have watched the race for governor with great interest, knowing that who is elected will be key to the future of the state of Oregon.

We feel that Kerry McQuisten fulfills the requirements that our governor will have to have in order to make Oregon a great state again.

What can we say about Kerry! She knows her Constitution, she knows the laws of the state, she knows government protocol, and she knows that we need to get government back into the hands of the people.

Kerry has been knowledgeable, straightforward, honest and dignified in running her campaign.

We will be voting for Kerry McQuisten and ask that you vote for her too.

Joe and Wilma Johnson

Baker City

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.