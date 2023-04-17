"Council votes to replace (Mayor) Calder." That was the headline of the April 13th edition of the Baker City Herald.
It so happens that earlier on the day of the Baker City Council meeting April 11, I downloaded and read all 85 pages of the Council's agenda for that evening.
Nowhere in the agenda was there an item titled "Removal of Calder as Mayor."
As I read further in the news article, I learned that councilors voted by "secret ballot" on whether they have confidence in City Manager Jon Cannon.
For many years I've been well acquainted with the Oregon Public Meetings Law. The purpose of the law is to make sure that actions by our lawmakers are done openly, so citizens can see just how their elected representatives are conducting the peoples' business. (“The Oregon form of government requires an informed public aware of the deliberations and decisions of governing bodies and the information upon which such decisions were made. It is the intent that decisions of governing bodies be arrived at openly.” Oregon Department of Justice.)
Two alarm bells went off in my head with concern that there's no one among city councilors, city manager, or his staff, who is aware of the Public Meetings Law, which controls how our city council must conduct business.
Alarm bell 1: The Public Meetings Law prohibits secret ballots. Votes must be announced verbally or by raised hand — yes/no/abstain — by each city councilor. Plus the minutes of the meeting must record the name and vote of every councilor. (This is not the first time I've caught Baker City Council in violation of this law.)
Alarm bell 2: Public bodies, including municipalities, must publish time, date, and place of all business to be conducted at meetings. As mentioned above, there was no agenda item concerning replacing Calder as mayor.
Some facts and thoughts:
During the meeting Mayor Calder was criticized for her letter published in the Baker City Herald expressing concern about why, all of a sudden at the recent budget board hearing, City Manager Cannon revealed there is a predicted budget deficit of a million dollars come July 1, if fees are not raised or expenses are not reduced. In that letter Mayor Calder expressed her concern o-p-e-n-l-y to citizens.
Just the opposite happened at the very end of the council meeting April 11. Councilor Dean Guyer made the motion to remove Calder as mayor. Four voted for the motion, two voted against. Democracy prevailed. (Why am I reminded of Tennessee?)
It's my opinion that four city councilors cowardly ambushed both Mayor Calder and Baker City citizens. We deserve in the spirit of fair play and the intent of the Public Meetings Law to have Mayor Calder's removal decided upon in open debate and vote.
Gary Dielman
Baker City
(1) comment
Quite a relief it is Gary, that your official recall from your position as a Baker City Councilor was done "in the spirit of fair play". This in spite of childish, entitled behavior that did nothing but waste the tax payer dime. Congrats!
