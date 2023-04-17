I encourage you to click on this link, below, to gain a first-hand account of the life and times following that fateful day in December, 1941 — https://youtu.be/jl76H_Htgzk

This video will give you an insight to “The Greatest Generation.” At the time of these events we were a patriotic nation with a massive industrial base. Despite our having a well established and self-reliant mining and manufacturing capability, it still took time to convert to a war footing. Auto companies, typewriter makers, hundreds of manufacturing industries began a change to production of vital equipment in support of the war effort.

