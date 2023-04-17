In Tennessee last week a somewhat racist legislature expelled two members because they participated in a lawful protest, by exercising their right of free speech and right of protest. They were reinstated within a few days.

Sadly the same thing has happened here in Baker City, the mayor, whom I do not know personally, was removed from office for informing the public she serves of a serious condition facing the city. This situation has been threatening for some time now. The previous council, at the suggestion of the city manager, terminated the city ambulance for not paying for itself a year ago. It seems to me that a city manager would have come up with options soon after, but alas none.

