In Tennessee last week a somewhat racist legislature expelled two members because they participated in a lawful protest, by exercising their right of free speech and right of protest. They were reinstated within a few days.
Sadly the same thing has happened here in Baker City, the mayor, whom I do not know personally, was removed from office for informing the public she serves of a serious condition facing the city. This situation has been threatening for some time now. The previous council, at the suggestion of the city manager, terminated the city ambulance for not paying for itself a year ago. It seems to me that a city manager would have come up with options soon after, but alas none.
The mayor, in my opinion, was doing the residents a favor and was not wrong when she said the council was left in a position of doing the job of the city manager. Too many things happen behind closed doors and are not known by the residents it affects. The $10 fee being suggested will raise only $350,000. How many firemen and policemen will have to be laid off to raise the rest? Shame on you, councilors who voted to expel the mayor, it appears that she is the only one willing to stand up for the good of the city. We pay the wages for the city manager and expect him to do his job.
Don Worley
Baker City
