A majority of the Baker City Council voted April 11 to protect the government, not the people, and to raise taxes/fees without community discussion, support or a plan for the future.

Following the November 2022 election, I met with each of the members of council to hear what they wanted to accomplish and to ask for their support. Having previously served three terms, I felt I had the experience to do the work needed as mayor to build working relationships, strengthen public/private partnerships, engage citizens, and help our community recover.

