A majority of the Baker City Council voted April 11 to protect the government, not the people, and to raise taxes/fees without community discussion, support or a plan for the future.
Following the November 2022 election, I met with each of the members of council to hear what they wanted to accomplish and to ask for their support. Having previously served three terms, I felt I had the experience to do the work needed as mayor to build working relationships, strengthen public/private partnerships, engage citizens, and help our community recover.
I was concerned when Councilor Guyer told me his main goal was to “protect” City Manager Jon Cannon. In the last 5 minutes of our regular council meeting, he did just that.
Councilor Guyer made a motion at the close of the meeting to remove me from the position of mayor because of a letter to the editor that he didn’t agree with. Three other members of council voted with Guyer to remove the most experienced member of the council as mayor.
It has been an honor to serve the city I love as your mayor and am so very proud of what we have accomplished in just over 90 days. The challenges ahead demand discussion, leadership and long term planning. The citizens must hold the council responsible for their choices.
Beverly Calder
City councilor
Baker City
