I sent the following letter to the Mayor and councilors. The only reply I received was from Mayor Calder. Now I understand why the councilors did not respond to me. They probably had had a private meeting among themselves, violating the Public Meeting Law, to get rid of Mayor Calder. I wonder who the councilors work for. The citizens of Baker City or for the City Manager Cannon. The councilors are looking at taxing us citizens $10/month to fix the shortfall that should NEVER have happened. How many of you can afford $10/month? This seems to me to be taxation without representation. The councilors think that if the employees are fired there will be lawsuits. Well, the last person that sued the city for being fired — lost.

Even people making $15/hour working 40 hours/week will only be making $2,400/month before taxes and all the other deductions. How do you think they will be able to afford $10/month? Who is going to make the decision to exempt citizens — the city manager? How can they, the councilors, say there will be exemptions without any regulations?

