I sent the following letter to the Mayor and councilors. The only reply I received was from Mayor Calder. Now I understand why the councilors did not respond to me. They probably had had a private meeting among themselves, violating the Public Meeting Law, to get rid of Mayor Calder. I wonder who the councilors work for. The citizens of Baker City or for the City Manager Cannon. The councilors are looking at taxing us citizens $10/month to fix the shortfall that should NEVER have happened. How many of you can afford $10/month? This seems to me to be taxation without representation. The councilors think that if the employees are fired there will be lawsuits. Well, the last person that sued the city for being fired — lost.
Even people making $15/hour working 40 hours/week will only be making $2,400/month before taxes and all the other deductions. How do you think they will be able to afford $10/month? Who is going to make the decision to exempt citizens — the city manager? How can they, the councilors, say there will be exemptions without any regulations?
If any of you, the Citizens of Baker City, are against the ever increasing "taxes," come to the budget board meeting on May 1 at 6 p.m. taking place at the City Hall. If you are for more taxes you can show up too. Just remember — sidewalk fee $1/month; public safety fee $3/month. Now they want "bail out poor management" fee $10/month. When will it stop? We have to hold the councilors, who are the boss of the city manager, responsible for the crisis.
Dear Mayor and Councilors,
I can not believe that in the March 18 edition of the Baker City Herald it stated, "City Council OKs pay raise for nonunion workers for about 6.8% and includes a 5% cost of living." Twelve days later in the March 30 edition it states “City facing $1 Million shortfall.” It is hard for me to believe you did not see this coming! The April 4 edition has a letter written by Mayor Calder about what to do. Raise taxes? Put in another public safety fee? No to all of the increases.
My husband and I each pay $164/month for Medicare and $470/month for our supplemental insurance for a total of approximately $798/month or $9,576 per year. We do not have anyone else paying our insurance. We also pay for house and car insurance, property tax, water and sewer (which is constantly going up), sanitation (which just got an increase), gas is higher, food is higher. Do I need to go on?
We are not alone in this situation. Many of the citizens in this city are on fixed incomes. Ours is approximately $34,000 for the year. How much do the employees make? $50-60,000 plus $20-30,000 in benefits. They do not have to pay for health care or retirement.
My answer is to fire all the employees and hire them back under new rules. Make them pay for their insurance and PERS. Lower their wages. I brought this up many years ago when I was on the budget board. I also remember the first year I was on the budget board the finance director said that within three years Baker City would be bankrupt. Well, I guess it was more like six years. Do NOT cut the police budget as far as officers are concerned. Just do not buy them new cars or remodel the police station. Do NOT fire Fire Department personnel. Perhaps since there are not any ambulance services coming out of the Fire Station, the Police Department can go back to that building and the city can sell the current building.
I also heard you are looking for a new public works director with a starting salary of about $90,000. More than Ms. Owens was making even after 20 years. Are you all nuts? Try a starting salary more in line with the median income in this community.
Penny Rienks
Baker City
