How can the “City Council” change a previous vote, just because they have a new council member? If that is the case, the council should be able to go back and change all the decisions the council has made, after getting a new member. How can the “City” attorney change the city charter for such a small motion as the one to stop the train whistles? Why Joanna Dixon and Mayor McQuisten think they need to change the City Charter is beyond me! It reeks of an ethics violation to me! If the rules don’t favor the way the mayor thinks, why not change the rules? The “stop the train whistles” group has already come up with almost half of the funds to do this project, no tax dollars will be involved. This project can make it safer for our schoolchildren, that’s why the school district has donated $25,000. It will also help with property values. There have been plenty of “small interest groups” that have done wonderful things in our little city. Look at the Sports Complex, Wade Williams Field and the parkway beside the river. All of these were done without a vote of the people.
If my letter hasn’t changed anyone’s mind, I invite you to go to the south end of 4th Street, get out of your car, and hear for yourself how loud these whistles are. You won’t have to wait long for a train to be by.
The city council already has plenty to do; the ambulance problem, changing 10th Street, Cedar Street, and Hughes Lane are just a few of the items already before the council.
The fact that our mayor is running for governor with Joanna Dixon as her treasurer sounds to me like a conflict of interest. They have been to “every county in Oregon,” and been present at many meetings, all while running the business of Baker City. They even had a meeting at the Elks Club where they had to call the police to escort some people out who were not abiding by Mayor McQuisten’s rules.
I am not a member of the group of individuals working on this project, but I do live by the railroad tracks and a crossing. I can tell you how many trains go by, day and night.
Larry Smith
Baker City
