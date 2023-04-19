I would like to express my appreciation for the Herald's coverage of the recent city budget shortfall and its impact on the quality of Baker and Baker City Council's goals. According to information from the city manager, budget cuts have been suggested, which would directly affect the quality of life in Baker. Additionally, I believe it was disclosed that there is somewhere around $900K in excess ARPA funds (federal COVID-19 aid) that could potentially be used to address the city manager’s recommended “shortfall” budget cuts over the next two years.

A gas tax has also been proposed, but it seems that no research, business case, or ROI analysis has been conducted on the matter. It appears to be more of a spit-balling approach, tossing ideas without proper evaluation like spaghetti against the wall.

