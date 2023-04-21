The First Amendment to the constitution says we have the right to free speech. It’s still there but it is pretty rusty. What good is the free flow of information if nobody seems to care? A couple of cases in point. I am a Marine combat veteran of Vietnam. I have my combat action ribbon. I was in some firefights with the Vietcong. Now thanks to the good folks who got Measure 114 passed it seems I need to take a training course on how to load and fire a gun before I can buy a gun. I have a concealed weapons permit and there is a pretty extensive background check before getting one. I objected to that in a letter to the Baker City Herald. Another combat veteran from Klamath Falls did too.

After reading letters to the editors of several Eastern Oregon newspapers I haven’t seen one letter besides the ones I mentioned or even one editor express an opinion on why combat veterans need weapons training. I called one of our representatives in Salem and asked him to introduce a one sentence bill. “Anyone with a combat action ribbon, combat infantry badge, a Purple Heart or any ribbon of valor shall be exempt from Measure 114 training requirements”. He called back and said he opposed measure 114. Big deal. A chance to make the Democrats vote on making combat vets learn to fire a weapon went by.

