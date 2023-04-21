The First Amendment to the constitution says we have the right to free speech. It’s still there but it is pretty rusty. What good is the free flow of information if nobody seems to care? A couple of cases in point. I am a Marine combat veteran of Vietnam. I have my combat action ribbon. I was in some firefights with the Vietcong. Now thanks to the good folks who got Measure 114 passed it seems I need to take a training course on how to load and fire a gun before I can buy a gun. I have a concealed weapons permit and there is a pretty extensive background check before getting one. I objected to that in a letter to the Baker City Herald. Another combat veteran from Klamath Falls did too.
After reading letters to the editors of several Eastern Oregon newspapers I haven’t seen one letter besides the ones I mentioned or even one editor express an opinion on why combat veterans need weapons training. I called one of our representatives in Salem and asked him to introduce a one sentence bill. “Anyone with a combat action ribbon, combat infantry badge, a Purple Heart or any ribbon of valor shall be exempt from Measure 114 training requirements”. He called back and said he opposed measure 114. Big deal. A chance to make the Democrats vote on making combat vets learn to fire a weapon went by.
Silicon chips will be in short supply when war breaks out with China because most come from Taiwan. Our legislature went full speed ahead to allow the governor the right to override Oregon’s land use laws. It seems that Tina can now issue exemptions for six 500-acre parcels, and two more of undetermined size if a corporation says they need the land. Paving a few thousand acres of Willamette Valley top spoil is just fine if Portland’s economy needs it. Our “legislators” passed up a chance to make a deal to relax the stranglehold Oregon’s statewide land use laws have on the local economies. I haven’t seen any opinion from any Eastern Oregon newspapers.
The Democrats have pushed back SB 348 (the one designed to implement 114) until they get what they want from our bipartisan-minded Republican representatives, then they will be back with a vengeance. I and other combat veterans from Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan will have to take a course on how to shoot before they can buy a gun. At that time, if we mention military service in a combat zone we will hear “thank you for your service” now run along don’t bother me with facts.
Baker County has decided to treat teachers pretty good. I think I might see an influx of escapees from the blue heaven west of the Cascades. I wonder if they will find a place to live. I have been in La Grande for 2½ years because Baker County has no place to live. I wonder if zoning and a constant population increase from immigration and our sanctuary state laws might play a part? Will the 5 million who have crossed the border since Joe Biden came into office affect future housing needs? Is constant growth a sustainable position? Editors — any opinion?
I’m left with a few questions. Does the First Amendment have any real use? Is sending Republicans to Salem a waste of time?
Steve Culley
La Grande
