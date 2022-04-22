I wish to extend mine and my wife’s heartfelt gratitude and thankfulness to all those who assisted us in a very serious lifesaving experience; from the 911 operator that morning to the following Fire Department crews under Fire Chief Shawn Lee; Baker City Fire Department, Baker Rural Fire Department, Bowen Rural Fire Department and Haines Rural Fire Department, and the city policeman who brought us very good news, as well as our blessed neighborhood/friends with such heartfelt love and support. And a very special thank you to our dear friends and neighbors, David and Karen Yeakley. So very humbling to say the least to all the outpouring of love and support we have received. We will be forever grateful. I would be amiss if I forgot to mention One Call Restoration of La Grande who showed up early in the morning to assist us with clean up and moving and continue to care for us.
All first responders respond with a heart of love for their brethren. If only we all would exhibit the same heart for one another as their example. See, imagine what a righteous and lovingkindness world we would be living in today. ... a culture of love.
For all those who are for defunding our local fire departments, law enforcement and all our first responders who are GOD’s love to save and protect us and our families: It is written, from the heart flows all the issues of life. They were as angels from heaven saving our house and all of my clay and wax original art work. Any politician or others advocating the defunding of any of these (your) services standing between life and death situations are part of the problem today, not the solution. Votes do have consequences. For the sake of righteousness we all must now stand for righteousness for the sake of our families, brothers and sisters, and the life more abundantly that our Lord promises to those of us who obey doing His Word in the earth as it is in heaven. Thy Kingdom come, Thy Will be done in earth as it is in Heaven, in and through us is His Will for us.
We are so thankful for our Lord awakening us at 3:30 a.m. and directing me to my closed artist’s studio of fire and His presence throughout the whole ordeal to minimize damage until the fire crews arrived and successfully extinguishing the blaze. Some even entering the house and hauling out my art work to safe areas and tarping and protecting those that could not be removed. God said He will give us beauty for ashes.
For me it was an amazing spiritual encounter with my Lord, Him feeding me His Word and promises from the moment I got out of bed throughout the whole ordeal with such peace, surpassing all understanding. With God all things are possible; courage and strength was given me far beyond human carnal flesh prior to fire crews arriving. It was as though time stopped, I literally felt the anointing and the Father within me doing the work, as if I was watching from above. ... He shouted “suffocate it” as I was leaving the room to go outside to hose down the flames going up the wall. Praise God! Let us Rejoice in the Lord always, for He is faithful.
Glory Be to God!
May the Grace of God be upon us all and for our nation.
Don and Charlotte Beck
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.