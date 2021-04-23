Encouraging our future space explorers
Good news is always worth remarking upon. Monday, April 19 marks a significant event in the history of the human race. NASA’s Mars helicopter made its first flight on the surface of our most explored neighboring planet. We, America, did it again! A monumental step forward in space and planetary exploration. Good news is always welcome and this achievement gives our coming generations an uplifting reason to concentrate on getting a proper education from the earliest grades on up through college science courses. Let us all agree on an educational process that gives each student the ability to excel in the real world sciences and mathematics required to succeed in their lives. To do anything less would be to cheat them of their future.
It is incumbent upon us, the taxpaying parents and grandparents, to demand that our school system provide a proper education to the students without the destructive indoctrination mandated by the Oregon Department of Education. Our property taxes fund our school district and we have an obligation to supervise the process here. Many of our teachers are concerned for the students. Still, they received their full salary while working from home, leaving our children without classroom interactions. Worse yet, several also received unemployment money in addition to their salary! That is outrageous.
Our latest school superintendent has failed to create an alternative learning process to raise the educational outcomes when he had a chance to prove his worth to our community. Instead he wants to spend millions of dollars with no history of satisfactory outcomes authored by him. His salary alone would fund at least two or three new teachers. Even more if the teachers’ salaries were in line with local working folks’ incomes.
That raises another question — do we really need a teacher’s union at all? Unions protect the entrenched incompetents at the expense of the communities and they support those movements seeking to destroy our historic way of life and culture. It is time for us to change things to ensure the children’s futures. I have met so many of our young people and they are a great bunch. If we love our community and its children we need to stand up and demand the school provide the quality of education the coming generations need.
Somewhere in town, playing on the school playgrounds are the future explorers who may walk the sands of Mars, building towards a future we can only imagine. The fallout from the our space explorations has enriched our lives with technological and scientific wonders. Who can deny a child the opportunity to look out at the night skies and say, “We are out there and more of us are coming!”
Rick Rienks
Baker City
