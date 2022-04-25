How can the City Council change a previous vote concerning the quiet zone issue? They did it with just one vote, and that vote will snowball into thousands of votes this November 8th. The only “pity” about this issue would have been the public being shut out from having a voice. Four city council members came very close to denying the public the chance to participate in this controversial issue.
Don’t be surprised if the vote this fall parallels the voter response 20 years ago in 2002. Some folks try to say that this issue, this year, is different than the measure people were asked to vote on in 2002, it’s not. Either you love listening to the train horn or you don’t.
The idea that taxpayer dollars are not being used is ridiculous. City staffers have already drawn up plans for railroad crossing improvements. Their time is taxpayer money that could have been used to deal with ambulance problems, and changing 10th Street, Cedar Street and Hughes Lane access. Even though city staffers are fully funded for this year, I am sure that the general public considers it taxpayer money.
I feel that it is ironic that the 5J school board is allocating $25,000 to help fund the quiet zone. This is to help improve the safety for the school children. Some people try to convince us that this is external money, but I am sure that the general public knows that those are taxpayer dollars. In 2009 the school board chose to close North Baker Intermediate School because it needed major renovations and kept South Baker School open, next to the railroad tracks. Where was the need for safety for the schoolchildren then? You might say that it cost too much money to do the needed renovations, but several years later the school was reopened to little children as an Early Learning Center. Help me figure out why one segment of little children were denied using this facility while another gets to move in and use it.
While I’m on the subject of the school board, where are they getting all this money to buy historic homes to facilitate foreign exchange students while they attend Baker High School this fall. These are houses that cost twice as much money as some of the homes the local kids live in with their parents. If they already had all this money, why did we need to pass a bond measure last spring for $4 million?
This whole process about the quiet zone has had some omissions in information being disclosed to the public. Such as, the school board’s funding of this project will come from next year’s budget. Union Pacific Railroad wants $45,000 to hire a consultant for this project. There will be no dividers/barriers for the railroad crossing at Pocahontas Road.
It does not matter if you are for or against the quiet zone movement, at least you will get a chance to cast a vote come November 8th. I think that a lot of people believe that the train horns do serve a tangible safety purpose.
Roger LeMaster
Baker City
