On November 29th, 2021, Suzan Ellis Jones, Chair of the Baker County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC), called for and held a central committee meeting wherein the state required law to notify all voting members of the committee of the meeting was violated. At this meeting, the Republican bylaws were suspended, and it was decided for the Baker County Republican Party to endorse Suzan’s daughter, Kerry McQuisten, as the county’s candidate for Oregon governor. It was then decided to donate $2,500 of the committee’s funds, approximately 70%, to Kerry’s campaign.
But there’s a problem. None of those items were on the agenda prior to the meeting as they are required. This violates the county Republican bylaws. Badly. Furthermore, per state party bylaws, neither Chair Jones nor the committee were allowed to specifically endorse a candidate from the republican party prior to the primary election on May 17th, as it would not be treating all Republican candidates fairly.
In the March 20th, 2022, edition of this paper, it was reported that Suzan Jones contends that “Baker County Republican bylaws allow members to override chapter bylaws by a vote of the majority of those present, and that in doing so, in the case of the donation to McQuisten’s campaign, does not violate the state GOP bylaws.”
This is false.
The Oregon Republican Party Bylaws state specifically that they may “recruit and financially assist legal qualified Legislative candidates in the Primary Election, after duly consulting with the Executive Committee of the County or Counties affected, provided that in any contested primary, including, but not limited to, legislative races, the Oregon Republican Party shall treat legally qualified candidates equally.” (ORP Bylaws, Article 25, Sec A. Amended 10/2/2021)
Furthermore, “County Central Committee shall not adopt bylaws, rules, etc, which conflict with the filed organization documents of the Oregon Republican Party or applicable Oregon Law.” (ORP Bylaws, Article 26, Sec D. Amended 10/2/2021)
This means that Suzan Jones and those select committee members at the meeting need to either get the $2,500 back from her daughter’s campaign, or donate $2,500 to the other 17 candidates running as Republicans in this same race. That is a grand total of $45,500. BCRCC does not have this amount to donate.
Kerry McQuisten is not only the candidate who received that donation, but she is also a committee member of the same body that voted to donate the money. ... to her! Again, this was done on suspended bylaws, at a meeting that was improperly noticed, with motions passing that were never on the agenda until after the meeting started! Suzan Jones is the Chair of the committee and was Kerry’s campaign manager at the time. Furthermore, Joanna Dixon is the treasurer for BCRCC as well as the treasurer of Kerry’s campaign. Conflicts of interest anyone?
The Chair for the Oregon Republican Party sent a letter to Suzan Jones inquiring about these actions. Suzan Jones simply ignored the letter and to this day, refuses to answer.
To Suzan Ellis Jones and her daughter Kerry McQuisten: Please return the $2,500 to the Baker County Republican Central Committee.
Jake Brown
Baker County Republican Party Central Committee Member
Halfway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.