Culley is right on immigration
I would like to congratulate Steve Culley for his letter, “America needs immigration control, not immigration reform,” published in your paper on April 6. Steve’s letter was well-written and to the point on how our federal government should be handling immigration. At present Joe Biden is doing nothing to control the ingress at our southern border with Mexico. I have never seen such a lack of border control in my lifetime.
Gary L. Johnson
Haines
