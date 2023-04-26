It seems that every day in the news we hear about someone handing out lies and "misinformation." And the front page of the Thursday, April 20 edition of the Baker City Herald was no exception! It shows a photograph of a “Canadian” wolf with a quote from a woman by the name of Bethany Cotton, saying: “Humans remain the biggest threat to the recovery of this iconic native species.”
First of all, something has to actually exist somewhere, and be native to that area, and then disappear in order to recover from its original disappearance. This is NOT the case here. It is a known fact that the United States Fish and Wildlife service “STOLE” the money from the Pitman/Robertson Tax fund to pay for the capture and importation of these wolves into the northwest areas of the United States because Congress would not give them the money to fund this!
The “Western Gray Wolf” that DID inhabit this portion of the United States were eradicated in the early 1900s. The Western gray wolves were much smaller than these huge killing machines from Canada. I’m sick to death of hearing about the so called "reintroduction" of these wolves into our states. Something has to have existed here at one time or another in order for it to be "reintroduced!" These wolves were NEVER native to this area. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service knows it, the Oregon Department of Fish and Game know it and so should everyone else. This is nothing more than a classic example of "misinformation," and to be honest about it, an outright lie! And I think that the Baker City Herald should do their homework on this before printing and promoting lies and misinformation like this themselves.
Jim Scott
Baker City
