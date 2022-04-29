Our freedoms are extremely fragile, Oregon is in a state of disaster!
Are you fed up with your gun rights being threatened? Are you tired of living in fear?
Do you worry that your timber will needlessly burn? Does it concern you that our kids are being indoctrinated with evil in public schools? Are you disturbed by the possibility of more lockdowns and mandates? Do you believe in medical freedom? Are you irritated by the rise in crime in our state? Do you go to bed anxious that your property will be the next one burglarized? Are you outraged that you live in a state that does NOT “back the blue," but instead enables lawlessness? Are you as disgusted as I am, that we live in a state that promotes the death of unborn children? Are you happy with the state’s gross mismanagement and the effects on your business?
Did you ever believe that you would live in a state that would shut down places of worship, but would still allow for liquor stores and big box stores to remain open?
If you answered YES to any of these questions, then a vote for Kerry McQuisten is the only solution and the only hope. I undoubtedly believe that she has what it takes to save Oregon! As for me and my family, locally and across the state, it is a big YES for Kerry McQuisten!!!
Thomas Hughes
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.