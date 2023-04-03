I attended, along with several members of Baker County Natural Resources Advisory Committee, the Blues Intergovernmental Council meeting in Baker, on March 21, 2023.

The purpose of the BIC supposedly is “serve as an overarching entity for planning and guidance around land management issues related to the Blue Mountain Forests, namely the Malheur, Wallowa-Whitman, and Umatilla, including but not limited to the Forest Plan Revision.” On the website, first and prominently displayed, is that this “BIC process” wants, needs and pontificates about the absolute desire for public involvement and engagement. These are great talking points, but sadly was the very least of what I witnessed personally.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.