The city budget board, made up of the city council members and seven volunteers appointed by council, met on Tuesday, March 28 to discuss a fee resolution proposal created by City Manager Cannon. There were modest increases across the spectrum, some small new fees and a "placeholder" titled Public Safety Fee. This fee had no cost associated but was presented as something to discuss.

Then Cannon told the budget board that the new budget has a million-dollar deficit.

