Few industries are as vital to the economic health of Baker County as the wood-products industry.
And nothing is more vital to that industry, in turn, than healthy, resilient forests.
Catastrophic fires caused by poor management, however, destroy both. And no one understands all this better than Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer, who — with my enthusiastic support — is seeking Oregon’s 2022 Republican U.S. Senate nomination.
As a young man, Sam served 10 years on the U.S. Forest Service’s John Day helitack firefighting team. On assignment in 1990, Sam risked his life to rescue a civilian bus driver from a raging firestorm, for which he was awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s highest commendation.
As co-owner of a small logging company, Sam has become intimately familiar with commercial forestry practices — and with the government regulations that hinder both efficient harvesting and overall forest health.
Sam is an elected commissioner of heavily forested Grant County and a member of the Blues Intergovernmental Council. In these positions, Sam has analyzed countless natural resource research documents and historical records.
And from all this, Sam has derived one overarching conclusion: To help end the catastrophic fires that destroy Eastern Oregon’s forests and resource-based livelihoods, governments need to ease their restrictions on logging, thinning and grazing — proven ways to clear the dead and diseased trees and undergrowth that feed and sustain those fires. As a U.S. Senator, Sam will sponsor legislation to do just that.
Where stands Senator Ron Wyden — the liberal Democrat Sam seeks to replace? He has introduced the “River Democracy Act,” which would hamper logging and thinning on an additional 4,700 square miles of Oregon public lands — where they then would be, warns Congressman Cliff Bentz, “just waiting to be burned and ruined.”
The choice is clear. Join me in supporting Sam Palmer for Oregon’s 2022 Republican U.S. Senate nomination.
Shane Alderson
Baker City
