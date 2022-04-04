Baker Rural Fire District claims that district is growing. I doubt that Baker County is getting any larger, but I will say that from BCRFD own statement that the majority of growth in Baker County is in the west part of Baker Valley. So what does BRFD do, they increase their response time, increase the miles they travel, increase their operating cost by moving an agency that serves solely the county out of the county and purchases a building in town. They also claim without this levy homeowners insurance may go up due to reduced services, well guess what, one of the first questions insurance companies ask homeowners is how many miles to the nearest fire station, and when they learn the county fire department moved to town your rates may increase anyway. BCRFD also stated that they looked into building a facility in the county at an estimated cost of over 3 million dollars. Well they didn’t look very hard, just last summer was a 13-acre property in the west part of Baker Valley with two large metal buildings, one 80’x100’ and one 65’x80’ along with a newly remodeled residence that they could have leased out for additional income all for 1.3 million dollars.
Now about this $1 per thousand value 5-year levy request. BCRFD states in their own website that they are an agency with no paid employees. They use their equipment and services a minimal number of days per year. Currently they receive through a permanent levy $.67 per thousand value, which in the 5 years will net them over $663,000. This amount is greater than the payback rate of a $4 million school bond. Now they want $1 per thousand value on top of that, which will net them over an additional $761,000 and if this passes between the two of them this amount would be over three times greater than the payback rate of a $4 million dollar school bond. But BCRFD says this is only a 5-year levy, I guess the district growth will cease in 5 years, or maybe they will have their fancy new building in town and all of its luxury furnishings paid off with this levy money. I think they need to live within their means, or better yet sharpen their pencil and apply for some of the billions of dollars of grant monies available.
Bruce Morrison
Baker City
