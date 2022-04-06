Editor’s note: This is a letter the author sent to candidates who attended a Republican gubernatorial forum in Baker City on March 25.
Dear Friend and Candidate,
We, the true conservative Republicans of Baker County, would like to thank you for your efforts in both choosing to run for Governor and in bringing your campaign hopes to Baker City. All campaigns require energy and money that once expended must be renewed to carry your message forward. We understand the complexities and truly appreciate the difficulties faced when your message is prevented from reaching your desired audience.
Worst yet is the frustration you must have felt when you were forced to have your personal time with the voters compromised by a format replete with outrageous rules on your selves, and worst yet upon your audience. Since each of you faced a highly regulated presentation which denied you essential feedback from your audience, your attempts to reach us were all the more appreciated. Your frustration was matched by ours, your prospective supporters.
To be told by the self-appointed convening authority how we, the audience must behave, was a losing proposition for a gathering of proud, free American adults. Each of us has our own story and nowhere in our lives have we encountered such an insulting list of made-up rules. At least not since the insane and pointless Covid mask rules. Naturally, there was a little push-back. One fine gentleman wanted to record all of you. Perhaps he, as I, has trouble hearing well enough to follow your presentation. A recording of you all would make it possible to review your messaging and allow further understanding of your platform.
The authoritarian nature of the sponsoring party was uncalled for and harmed you in getting your message across. We feel that Baker County Republicans leadership, by virtue of their actions and rules, owes you for wasting your time and energies. They are not representative of the people of Baker City and its environs.
As for the true Republican conservatives, particularly those of us who had the opportunity to meet you, however briefly, we found you all to be exemplary and charming and hope to hear more from you in advance of the election. We must strive to save the Republican Party, our state and our nation. God Bless you all and God Bless America!
Till we meet again,
The True Patriotic Conservative Republicans of Baker City and Baker County.
Rick Rienks
Baker City
