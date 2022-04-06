It’s time for the Baker County Commissioners to make a decision on the constitutional counties controversy. The issue has been divisive and has unnecessarily taken time and attention away from vital county responsibilities like ambulance service.
Commissioners have basically three choices — adopt the resolution, oppose it, or refer the question to voters. It’s time to pick one and get back to business.
But when they choose, they need to keep in mind their responsibilities and their jurisdiction. It is not up to commissioners to pick and choose which state and federal laws to follow or to reinterpret the state or federal constitutions.
In sports, it isn’t up to the coaches to pick which rules to follow or to over-rule the referees. Their job is to lead and support their team. In government, our elected representatives make laws, our executive branches apply those laws, and our courts interpret them so that they are consistent with each other and with the Constitution. I understand and respect anyone’s right to disagree with our government. I often do, too. But we need to accept the authority of elected and appointed officials. When we disagree, we need to express our opinions with our voices and votes, while respecting the rights of other to do the same. It is also our right to ask the courts, not county commissioners, to intercede when we believe government has misused its power.
Commissioners’ roles are a blend of legislative and executive functions, but their jurisdiction is local, as laid out in Oregon’s constitution and laws. Since 1787, courts have ruled on the scope of government powers and responsibilities. They’ve also ruled on search and seizure of property, gun ownership, the rights of the accused, mask mandates, and many other issues named or implied in the Bill of Rights. So, no matter what our commissioners decide on the constitutional counties proposal, they will always be responsible to serve all of the citizens of Baker County and to abide by all of the Constitution and the laws that flow from it.
Mark Bogart
Baker City
