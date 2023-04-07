The Baker City Police Officer Association wanted to respond to a letter to the editor from Mayor Beverly Calder. We want to present facts regarding the current state of our budget and encourage citizens to engage in open dialog as we look at ways to maintain a sustainable budget while not reducing police services.

The City has employed accountant and Baker City resident Kent Bailey to crunch the numbers on our budget, and his reports provide the real numbers that are our budget despite what some want to believe. The current budget shortfall of one million dollars has nothing to do with the current city manager and does not fall squarely in his lap as Mayor Calder indicates in her letter. Our current situation has everything to do with basic economics.

