I try to keep up with what happens in the legislature. One thing that caught my eye was an item that said in their last short session that the legislature appropriated 12 million dollars to provide lawyers for the 108,000 illegal aliens in Oregon to hire lawyers to fight deportation. I went to see state senator Finldley when he was in Baker City. He said that it was $15 million. Oregon being a sanctuary blue state has even passed a law that makes it illegal to report illegals to ICE. I forget which county, maybe Yamhill, where the district attorney wrote a letter saying that he had three felons that the judge had to release because there was no public defender. This has been a problem for some time, a lack of public defenders. I wonder how long it has to go before we say enough is enough. If there is money for illegals defense there should be money for our justice system. We have 7,500 per day illegals invading our country every day and that will soon increase to 18,000 a day.
When a president, a commander in chief, on his first day in office, tells the world in effect to come on in and there will be no consequences, that in my opinion can only be described as treason. The open borders has been a godsend for the cartels, drugs come in by the ton and over 100,000 Americans have been killed by fentanyl that the Chinese send over to the cartels which use our gangs to distribute it as subcontractors. They shoot up the inner cities and of course the Democrats call that gun violence instead of gang violence and push to disarm Americans while understanding that Ukraine needs weapons to fight a dictator. Being short on history the replay of history and the fall of the Roman empire by barbarian invasions across the Rhine is now replayed on our Rio Grande.
I don’t look for much action from Congress. The Democrats want to change America by importing future Democratic voters and Republicans like that cheap labor, more taxpayers, customers, consumers and soldiers for the empire. But things are changing. The war in Ukraine means that one-third of the world’s wheat probably won’t get planted. The possibility of food shortages because of that is on the news but that might be looked at as short term. I won’t use the word global warming but drought is closer to home. Most can see empty reservoirs locally. This drought is not local. It means the West and Midwest. It appears that it is permanent and that means less food. Numbers do matter. It is not the time to add millions more people but that is exactly what uncle Joe Gaffe is doing. At the same rate of invasion there will be 10 million more mouths to feed when his term is done. This fall it looks like there could be a blood bath for Democrats at the polls. Let’s hope so. Google Gallup poll: “likelihood of another civil war.” Time to change direction.
Steve Culley
La Grande
