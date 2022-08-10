I am writing to thank the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association for hosting the first gubernatorial debate of 2022.
I was watching the debate you hosted, and noticed someone was missing. Of the multiple candidates running for governor of Oregon, only three of them were invited to attend. A duly elected Libertarian candidate, R. Leon Noble, had been excluded, and I would like to know why.
Noble earned the nomination of the Libertarian Party of Oregon during the primary election held in June. Unlike other “minor” parties, Libertarians do not need to spend millions of dollars on a primary campaign in order to ensure ballot access.
Could it be that Noble was excluded because, in this day of “pay-to-play” politics, he has yet to raise the millions of dollars? Betsy Johnson is still collecting signatures to appear on the November ballot. Noble has no such hurdle to overcome, yet he was excluded from the debate.
Are you trying to silence candidates who haven’t “paid their way” into the governor’s race? Or are you concerned that the people of Oregon might hear a message that disturbs the status quo? Most Oregonians can agree that neither Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan, nor Johnson represent them. Why can’t those disenfranchised voters hear from a candidate who will?
For more information on the Libertarian candidate for governor, please visit his website, SetOregonFree.com.
Sharlyn Cox
Legacy media director, Set Oregon Free
Roseburg
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.