July 15th we learned from the Herald that Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett held a meeting with local landowners potentially facing eminent domain by Idaho Power’s plans to build the massive 500 kV transmission line — Boardman to Hemingway (B2H). The line would cross five counties in eastern Oregon (approximately 300 miles).
First, I want to commend Commissioner Bennett. Since the beginning of this B2H saga he has fought to preserve the heritage of Baker County and the Oregon Trail, as well as retain the integrity of the tourism destination they have built — the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Now, he is following through on a promise that he and fellow BC commissioners passed (via a resolution) long ago, that is, if any residents of their county were facing eminent domain that the county would do what they could to help, including filing an amicus (friends of the court) brief in support of the landowners. This latter has not occurred yet but Commissioner Bennett is demonstrating his concern and leadership. Where are the other counties’ commissioners? Apparently, not helping their constituents.
Second, I want to clarify a misstatement made at this meeting. The attorney that was quoted in the article was incorrect in his statements about the B2H and the status of the Stop B2H Coalition.
Be assured that the STOP B2H Coalition is alive, well, and still fighting for the public: protecting our lands and habitats, preserving our heritage. The B2H is not a done deal! At the end of August, Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council (EFSC) will be in La Grande to hear 30 appeals in the case. The procedural errors over the past two years, made by an administrative law judge, have demonstrated a bias against the public and towards the utility and their high-powered attorneys.
EFSC’s final decision is expected this fall. If we do not prevail, Stop B2H intends to appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court (a judicial court). For updates and news, go to: www.stopb2h.org. Once we know the times and format of the meetings on Aug 29-31 we will post to our website and our Facebook page.
Fuji Kreider
Secretary/treasurer, Stop B2H Coalition
La Grande
