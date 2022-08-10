July 15th we learned from the Herald that Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett held a meeting with local landowners potentially facing eminent domain by Idaho Power’s plans to build the massive 500 kV transmission line — Boardman to Hemingway (B2H). The line would cross five counties in eastern Oregon (approximately 300 miles).

First, I want to commend Commissioner Bennett. Since the beginning of this B2H saga he has fought to preserve the heritage of Baker County and the Oregon Trail, as well as retain the integrity of the tourism destination they have built — the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Now, he is following through on a promise that he and fellow BC commissioners passed (via a resolution) long ago, that is, if any residents of their county were facing eminent domain that the county would do what they could to help, including filing an amicus (friends of the court) brief in support of the landowners. This latter has not occurred yet but Commissioner Bennett is demonstrating his concern and leadership. Where are the other counties’ commissioners? Apparently, not helping their constituents.

