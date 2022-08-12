The far left must love Jake Brown, Kenny Hackett and Baker County United (BCU)! Claiming to be constitutional conservatives, they helped organize recall meetings against the conservative members of City Council. They attempted an overthrow of the Baker County Republicans (BCRCC). Hackett just traveled to another failed overthrow attempt of the Hood River County Republican Chair! Why?!

I attended our recent Republican meeting. The BCRCC executive committee wasn’t removed, nor are they being “investigated.” Just because Brown writes long, tortured pages of “proof” doesn’t mean his accusations are real. They aren’t.

Bear1911
I wouldn't brag about helping Kevin Mannix. Both him and his Measure 11 leave a lot to be desired. And while I commend you on your run for Governor, I never did get an answer to my questions. Were you or immediate family responsible for shutting down the porcupine race at the Miner's Jubilee, and for outlawing the use of hounds to hunt cougars which has helped cause the over population problems we have today in Baker County?

