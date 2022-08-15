The Oregon Public Utility Commission plans to disregard Oregon’s regulations governing eminent domain raises huge concerns.
Eminent domain: Any governmental body, including city, county or state, can condemn property if it benefits the public, for instance, a right-of-way for a freeway. However, a private company, that benefits monetarily from the efforts to declare eminent domain, has to first have the approval of the state, county, city and/or municipality for that to happen. OPUC, as a regulatory agency, is supposed to represent the public’s good, NOT serving a utility’s convenience for the reason that this process “takes too long.” What’s with that kind of thinking? Due process does take time.
There is no valid reason to abandon or override existing regulations governing eminent domain. If so, this decision belongs in the legislature, not in an agency’s rulemaking authority.
The Orlando Sentinel just published its investigation exploring the influence utility companies have over our state politics, journalism, and environmental policy.
“Utilities are powerful political players and, apparently, they have no qualms about engaging in deceptive practices, unethical practices, and, in other cases, in illegal practices,” said Ari Peskoe, the director of the Harvard Electricity Law Initiative at Harvard Law School.
With that said, you must be wondering what business would spend over $200 million for an assured profit of $80 million? Idaho Power would be that business as the $200 million will be charged to Oregon and Idaho ratepayers, while the $80 million profit will benefit Idaho Power administrators and shareholders. Taking land through eminent domain must be the last resort – the last step in any development project. We, as Oregonians, should not be faced with extensive legal fees to defend our land and homes, when monopoly utilities, such as Idaho Power Company, have endless resources (most often paid by ratepayers).
Get your priorities straight and follow Oregon law and regulations!
JoAnn Marlette
Baker City
