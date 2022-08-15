The Oregon Public Utility Commission plans to disregard Oregon’s regulations governing eminent domain raises huge concerns.

Eminent domain: Any governmental body, including city, county or state, can condemn property if it benefits the public, for instance, a right-of-way for a freeway. However, a private company, that benefits monetarily from the efforts to declare eminent domain, has to first have the approval of the state, county, city and/or municipality for that to happen. OPUC, as a regulatory agency, is supposed to represent the public’s good, NOT serving a utility’s convenience for the reason that this process “takes too long.” What’s with that kind of thinking? Due process does take time.

