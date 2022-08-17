Here we go again with more personal attacks from Mayor McQuisten.
What liberal or Leftist causes has Baker County United (BCU) ever supported?
BCU started in the vacuum created by the failure of Suzan Jones’ leadership of our Republican party. BCU has a history of standing up against the RINO establishment culture that McQuisten and her mother have fomented here. And it’s sad when merely asking for accountability from them is considered “antifa” and “mob rule” amidst their claims of victimization. Sounds like the “social justice warrior” calling card.
BCU has championed Constitutional resolutions passed at the county level in defense of every single citizen against Kate Brown’s mask and vaccination over-reach. Mayor McQuisten openly worked against that effort.
BCU pushed to temporarily suspend our payment of property taxes until the city and county protected the jobs of our emergency service providers against termination for failing to be force-vaxxed. Mayor McQuisten openly worked against that effort as well and ignored a letter signed by a hundred Baker County citizens on this issue.
BCU provided a stage for other conservative gubernatorial and senate candidates as Suzan Ellis Jones ignored and blackballed them from our Republican audience here for over a year. Mayor McQuisten went along with this effort.
BCU actually meets twice per month and has great attendance and participation, far better than Jones’ few Republican meetings over the past two years.
And for doing this, Jones and McQuisten, the mother-daughter duo, make outrageous claims against a truly conservative and constitutional group by calling BCU “Antifa.” Is this a joke?
Suzan Jones has refused to convene Republican committee meetings this year, and has only mentioned that we’d have one committee meeting. ... AFTER November’s election. Why has she shut down the Republican party in Baker County? Mother and daughter are not acting as conservatives at all.
The party met on July 28, 2022, but the committee members had to call the meeting because Chair Jones refused to. The vote from the floor to suspend Chair Jones and her executive committee was unanimous. It was also voted on to investigate Jones’ actions and behavior as the Chair. If Suzan Jones and her daughter want to plug their ears and close their eyes and claim they can’t hear or see anything, they can do so. But it doesn’t change what happened.
In fact, Chair Jones did lose her first precinct spot to a non-balloted write-in candidate and only beat the other write-in by a few votes; in her own precinct. That’s unheard of! And three other members of her executive committee weren’t even reelected. At all.
I am not “targeting” Suzan Jones or Kerry McQuisten. Their unpopularity speaks volumes by their actions, not mine. I was never part of any recall effort against the Mayor. McQuisten fabricated that claim as she has so many others.
We have a lot to do. The Baker County Republicans want to get back to work with effective leadership and dig in with forward movement heading into this election.
Jake Brown
Halfway
