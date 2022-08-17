The forested watershed that provides Baker City’s water supply is at high risk of severe wildfire. Active forest management is urgently needed to restore this federally owned land back to health and reduce risks to local communities.

The good news is the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has proposed the Baker City Watershed Fuels Management Project to thin overstocked forests as well as to protect municipal water supplies and reduce severe wildfire risks to homes and vital infrastructure that are identified within the Baker County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

