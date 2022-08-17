Kerry McQuisten’s letter to the editor on Aug. 13, begins with this statement: “The far left must love Jake Brown, Kenny Hackett, and Baker County United!”
Considering myself a member of the “far left,” plus an elected Baker County Democratic Precinct Committee Person, here’s my reaction to the squabbling among Baker County Republicans.
Kerry McQuisten’s mother, Suzan Ellis Jones, Chair of the Baker County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC), likes to keep tight control of Republican Party politics in Baker County. One example I’ve noticed is that she has a closed door policy when the BCRCC holds meetings. Contrast that behavior with that of the Baker County Democratic Central Committee, which for decades has always welcomed anyone and everyone who wants to attend our meetings.
Second example. On March 25 the BCRCC held a candidate forum at the Baker Elks Lodge for several Republican candidates for Oregon governor, including Suzan Ellis Jones’ own daughter, governor candidate Kerry McQuisten. One meeting ground rule prohibited videoing, except by the committee itself. When a person refused to abide by that rule, the police were called and the person was duly escorted from the forum site. Others left at the same time to show their support of the person who violated the committee videoing rule.
Third example. Special treatment of unsuccessful governor candidate Kerry McQuisten. The BCRCC donated $2,500 to McQuisten’s campaign, in spite of the fact that such a donation violated the BCRCC’s own rule that before the May primary election all Republican candidates for governor be treated equally, i.e., $2,500 to each. Since the BCRCC had only $3,799.87 in its bank account, Suzan Ellis Jones got the committee to remove the equal treatment rule, thereby benefiting just one candidate for governor, her own daughter, Kerry McQuisten.
In closing I want everyone who doesn’t already know, that rather than “loving” Jake Brown and Baker County United (BCU), I’ve condemned harshly both Brown and his BCU in letters to the editor.
Turkeys gobble and Baker County Republicans squabble. Are you guys turkeys or what?
Gary Dielman
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
You tell em', Gary! Your letter to the editor harshly criticizing those bad guys will really set it all straight! Grrrrrr! You are so scary!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.