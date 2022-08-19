Kerry McQuisten. I am most positive, the far left does not love me (but what’s not to love). Constitutional conservative I am, ANTIFA I am not. When will you stop fabricating canards in a smokescreen attempt to cover your ineptness as a city councilor and mayor, as well as your mother, Suzan Ellis Jones, inappropriate, illegal, and immoral actions as the chair of the Baker County Republican PCPs? At no time have I helped organize a meeting against the conservative members of the Baker City Council. Do I believe that you and Joanna Dixon should be recalled for your role in having 6 Baker City firefighter employee positions permanently removed from Baker City? Emphatically yes!

The “attempted” overthrow of the Baker County Republicans (BCRCC), that you speak of is nothing more than holding your mother accountable as chair of the Baker County Republican Central Committee for her blatant refusal to follow Oregon Revised Statute, as well as BCRCC bylaws, immoral actions as chair, and violation of one’s civil rights. You scribe wonderfully as a fictional author!

