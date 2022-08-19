Kerry McQuisten. I am most positive, the far left does not love me (but what’s not to love). Constitutional conservative I am, ANTIFA I am not. When will you stop fabricating canards in a smokescreen attempt to cover your ineptness as a city councilor and mayor, as well as your mother, Suzan Ellis Jones, inappropriate, illegal, and immoral actions as the chair of the Baker County Republican PCPs? At no time have I helped organize a meeting against the conservative members of the Baker City Council. Do I believe that you and Joanna Dixon should be recalled for your role in having 6 Baker City firefighter employee positions permanently removed from Baker City? Emphatically yes!
The “attempted” overthrow of the Baker County Republicans (BCRCC), that you speak of is nothing more than holding your mother accountable as chair of the Baker County Republican Central Committee for her blatant refusal to follow Oregon Revised Statute, as well as BCRCC bylaws, immoral actions as chair, and violation of one’s civil rights. You scribe wonderfully as a fictional author!
The only partial truth in your Aug. 13 LTE is, “My mother, BCU’s primary target. ...” BCU has not targeted your mother. Yes, I believe Suzan Ellis Jones should be recalled as chair from the Baker County Republican PCPs (as well as chair for CD2). My actions are the sole representation of myself, and as such, I have adamantly expressed MY opinion. If your mother has nothing to hide and is 100% innocent of the legitimate reasons she has been suspended from the chair position within the BCRCC. Please answer this question, why did she not call for a meeting in which she could have been 100% transparent and answered questions and provide evidence concerning the questions from elected Baker County Republican PCPs? I will end here knowing I could continue to dissect your rambling canards, but for the good of the order I will save the rest for future responses.
Ken Hackett
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.