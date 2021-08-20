I’ve been a citizen of our beautiful city for 60 years. I went to elementary at South Baker. We live in a wonderful place, a real slice of heaven to call home except for the hundreds of incessant, painful and extremely annoying UPRR train whistles. I’ve lived near them most of my life and I HATE the deafening shrills.
Serving our citizens in public office is an honor and a solemn pledge to help our city thrive and make it a better place to live. In the past, I served as your mayor and city councilor for eight years, worked as a local builder for 35 years and 20 years as a Realtor. There are many reasons to support the quiet zone in our city:
• Safety – Federal Railroad Administration approves measures to improve safety at crossings, and make them just as safe as crossings with horns.
• Positive economic effect is worth the minimal cost by making it feasible to build new homes in the area and increasing the property values near the worst affected areas.
• We have competition for jobs in Eastern Oregon from adjacent cities. Pendleton has a quiet zone and La Grande recently invested in one, making these cities quieter and healthier thus more attractive to potential employers looking for a great place to locate.
• Reduced noise to South Baker Elementary School and Trade School on Broadway.
I ask all in local leadership positions, especially the Baker City Council, to support the safety upgrades to the railroad crossings. The investment cost is minimal and the wonderful benefits will be felt for generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.