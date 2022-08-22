That someone took umbrage with my last letter to the editor is unsurprising. I stereotyped by design. My goal was to show the un-researched kneejerk reactions and hypocrisy that permeates our locale. It was meant as a humorous smack.
The quiet zone is a smart, logical and very worthy pursuit. I certainly apologize if in any way I made that goal more difficult to achieve, since it will not be voted on by our good, smart, hard-working, welcoming community members. I think not. I am also confident that inside my “disparaging circle” I am not alone. I’m guessing there are others who don’t feel obliged to accept or respect everyone. Respect is a two-way street. My sarcasm and stereotyping was meant to annoy and irritate, just as I am annoyed, irritated and appalled on a daily basis, “Let’s Go Brandon,” “Joe and the Ho Gotta Go” “Move Oregon’s Border”. ... There is a little shop downtown with a notice posted threatening you if you enter with a mask? There exists a flag on one of our lovely city streets “F” Joe Biden and F you for voting for him”? The pickup trucks waving the Confederate flag. Who is making who feel less than or othered? Not conducive to any lovey dovey feelings emanating from this guy.
The deep partisan trenches already exist. ... no digging necessary. Many of the words and hand gestures hurled our way during both the Pride and Woman Rights walks were hardly filled with kindness and respect. Let’s not forget about the BLM rally (intimidators brandishing assault rifles actually showed up for this small respectful gathering?) Hard to make peace with that. If I offended with my outlandish, cartoonish stereotypes maybe you should be looking at why? I leave you with a quote from Salman Rushdie:
“The moment you declare a set of ideas to be immune from criticism, satire, derision or contempt, freedom of thought becomes impossible.”
Mike Meyer
Baker City
