America is in peril. We must recognize our peril, decide what to do, and act.
America is enduring a genocide and a mass illusion of fear and danger. COVID-19 is no more than a nasty common cold, curable by strengthening immune systems with Vitamins C and D, zinc, raw garlic, healthy food, and hydroxychloroquine.
We the people are separated from each other. Because of our separation, communities, families and economies are dying. American freedom is won when Americans congregate, decide what to do, and act. During the American Revolution we met in taverns and churches and chose to rebel against the British crown. During slavery and the civil rights movement, we congregated in churches and sang and preached our way to freedom.
The Constitution is the supreme law of our land. The First Amendment protects the right of the people peaceably to assemble. No government, from the US Senate to the smallest city council, from the CDC to a state governor, may abridge our freedom to assemble.
“Shelter in place” tried to end our right to assemble. Fortunately, my church continued to meet. We allowed God’s love to move our lives. We hugged, smiled, spoke, shared potlucks, and sang our way through 2020 and 2021. None of us died. What my beloved church did, Americans must do: congregate, talk, and act, at school board meetings, churches, cafés, city councils, music events, online events, taverns, streets. When we congregate we encourage each other. Armed with courage, we act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.