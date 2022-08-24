On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Prayers to God were answered on this historic day for our country. Many have been waiting for this day, particularly those on the front lines standing for life at abortion centers and others who are working countless hours behind the scenes to save these precious children. This Supreme Court decision basically determined there is no U.S. constitutional right to an abortion. Hopefully many states will make the right decision and ban abortion. Other states, including Oregon, are predicted to increase abortions by accepting out-of-state mothers who want to abort their child.

The Knights of Columbus serve in four different action categories: faith, community, family and life. The Life program includes the ultrasound grants, assistance and support after pregnancy, marches for life, pregnancy center support, and the Novena for life. The Knights are also involved in installing memorials for the unborn, prayer vigils, and special services in honor of the unborn.

