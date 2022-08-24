On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Prayers to God were answered on this historic day for our country. Many have been waiting for this day, particularly those on the front lines standing for life at abortion centers and others who are working countless hours behind the scenes to save these precious children. This Supreme Court decision basically determined there is no U.S. constitutional right to an abortion. Hopefully many states will make the right decision and ban abortion. Other states, including Oregon, are predicted to increase abortions by accepting out-of-state mothers who want to abort their child.
The Knights of Columbus serve in four different action categories: faith, community, family and life. The Life program includes the ultrasound grants, assistance and support after pregnancy, marches for life, pregnancy center support, and the Novena for life. The Knights are also involved in installing memorials for the unborn, prayer vigils, and special services in honor of the unborn.
The Knights of Columbus ultrasound grant initiative has proven to save innocent lives. This program is helping women choose life by giving them the opportunity to view their unborn child on ultrasound machines at pro-life pregnancy centers. With this assistance, more than 70% of undecided women choose to have their child after seeing an ultrasound. It has been estimated that one ultrasound machine at a pregnancy care center may save the lives of 1,000 unborn children. Knights in Oregon have provided at least 30 ultrasound machines since 2014, which means our efforts may possibly have saved 30,000 lives.
Now is the time to step up our efforts, for not only voting for pro-life candidates, but also increasing our support and assistance for pregnancy centers and ultrasound installations. Please consider supporting Knights events and assisting other organizations involved in protecting unborn lives.
Tim Delsman
Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus Baker City Council
Steve Bogart
Deputy Grand Knight
David Lindley
Hal Huntington
JR Vela
Trustees
