I would like to thank everyone who stepped up to help the Baker Food Co-op in our recent SOS — Shop Our Store campaign. Although we didn’t garner as many pledges as we were hoping for, it was reassuring to meet so many positive and enthusiastic members of the community who love and appreciate the Co-op. This summer many visitors from around the country and other parts of the world were happy to include us in their travels, tell us us what we already know. What a great resource we are for a town our size. Our Co-op was one of the many food co-ops begun in the seventies that gave birth to and nurtured the market for natural foods. Like most other consumer food co-ops, the Baker Food Co-op began literally with nothing but the energy of people involved. A real homegrown, community owned grocery store serving the community with quality products and honest information.
The world has changed a lot during the 40-plus years that the Co-op has been around. One thing has not changed, however. That is the beauty of the concept of cooperation, mutual respect, good healthy food and a business based on people. Fast forward to today. I am so grateful to be a part of our small board, hard-working creative staff and generous working members that make things happen here. You are precious, and you prove every day that a group of devoted people with a passion and a vision can still make a difference in a community. Where local isn’t just a tagline. It is simply the way we do business. Working together to promote a sustainable economy by supporting organic and sustainable food production. As always, everyone is welcome to be a part of the food co-op movement and hopefully we can continue to be part of a positive social and lifestyle change.
See you there!
Joan Tracy
Baker City
