Mark Twain is often quoted as saying: “There are three types of lies: lies, damn lies, and statistics.”
Here’s a statistic that is easily proven true: About 99% of persons presently hospitalized suffering from COVID are persons who have NOT been vaccinated. What better statistic could one have that vaccines are effective?
Yet, as of last week, almost 70% of Baker County young people ages 20-29 have NOT received the free vaccination. And in the age group 12-17 80% are NOT vaccinated. Alas, any day now many of them will be returning to schools and colleges.
In order to stimulate our elected leaders on Baker City Council to take the lead in encouraging citizens to get vaccinated, I’ve sent three pleas to the mayor and six councilors to find if they would set a good example by publicly announcing they are vaccinated. To the first plea I got not one response. To the second plea I got two “yes” responses: Councilor Lynette Perry and Councilor Jason Spriet. And to my third plea a “yes” response from Councilor Heather Sells. I thank all three councilors for being good role models.
I got no response from Mayor McQuisten and Councilors Alderson, Dixon, and Waggoner.
I believe that County Commissioners Bruce Nichols and Mark Bennett have been vaccinated.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, whose state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, says, “It is sad to see someone go to the hospital or die when it can be prevented.”
I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Gary Dielman
Baker City
