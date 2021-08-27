How disappointing that representatives of firefighter/paramedic unions and certain health care workers value their “political” rights over the health and safety of the patients they serve (Per the Aug. 24, 2021, Herald story). I hope these folks might find the love and grace to care more for the children and adults they originally trained and educated themselves to protect and serve.
Please reconsider supporting the emergency mandate for vaccinations to protect the public health.
People also want to drive drunk, blow through stop signs, or speed recklessly, which also puts others at risk. Their poor choices harm others and result in criminal penalties. While it may be their sincerely held belief that it’s their right to do what they want, it still harms others.
It is concerning that folks resist the single most important health care measure to protect themselves and others — vaccinations. They resist, despite ample medical and scientific evidence of their safety and effectiveness and increasing numbers of COVID cases — largely of the unvaccinated. Their choices exhaust doctors and nurses and overcrowd hospitals that must turn away others who need care.
Those of us who choose to follow medical advice to get fully vaccinated and wear masks pay the price for those who do not. Because people have resisted vaccines and masking, highly contagious variants continue to evolve. Young children who can’t yet be vaccinated, immunocompromised, people undergoing chemotherapy, or have a transplant are at even greater risk.
Thank you for the opportunity to provide a different perspective than that of a vocal minority of protesters.
Mary B. Tomlinson
Baker City
