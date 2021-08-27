Baker City Council and Baker City Mayor. You may cause the very destruction you are complaining about. The protest you have initiated against the mandates of the governor and your plan to explore a lawsuit could be the final nail in the coffin of the many businesses you claim to be fighting for. Just the hint of such a rebellion could be the beginning of the downfall. How many will say, if City Council is fighting it, then I am too? How many will refuse? How many more will die?
Each and every citizen of this nation has been required at some point in time to comply with a regulation or law that they don’t agree with. We are required by law to vaccinate our children before sending them to the education we are required to provide for them. We are required to pass a test in order to receive a license to drive a vehicle, which we are then required by law to insure. We pay taxes on the homes we own, the income we earn and products we purchase. These taxes go to pay the salaries you receive, in order to be able to sit in judgement of someone doing a very difficult job, during very difficult times.
As long as there is the potential to see some end to this virus and because of the sacrifices made to overcome it, we should be standing together, fighting against the virus, not against other people.
How can you endanger the lives of so many? You have given many uninformed or misinformed people the perfect reason for refusing to be vaccinated or wear a mask.
We are losing PEOPLE, real lives are at stake because of your political manipulations. Are you so busy trying to be right, that you can’t see who is paying the price?
Look behind those masks, those are your neighbors, friends, family and yes your constituents. If you continue killing them off, you won’t have a stake in the game, there won’t be a game.
Ritha Wilcox
Baker City
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.